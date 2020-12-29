Dec. 29 (UPI) -- The crew of the U.S. Coast Guard Stone departed last week for a multi-month deployment to the South Atlantic to counter illegal shipping operations, the Coast Guard announced.

The USCGC Stone, a new Legend-class security cutter that completed acceptance trials in October, left from Pascagoula, Miss., on Dec. 23.

This deployment is the Stone's initial shakedown cruise following its delivery in November.

The Coast Guard describes this deployment, which began with small-boat operations and rescue exercises south of Florida, as the service's first patrol to South America in recent memory.

Operation Southern Cross is conducted in conjunction with U.S. Southern Command and will engage partners including Guyana, Brazil, Uruguay, Argentina, and Portugal, officials said.

In September 2020, the Coast Guard released the Illegal, Unregulated, and Unreported Fishing Strategic Outlook, outlining the service's commitment to "leading a global effort to combat illegal exploitation of the ocean's fish stocks and protect our national interests."

"The U.S. Coast Guard is committed to the protection of living marine resources. IUU fishing threatens fish stock's health and adversely impacts those who follow global norms and national laws," Vice Adm. Steven Poulin, commander of U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area, said in a press release.

"This is a global issue, and IUU is a problem too big for any one nation. Only by working together can we protect livelihoods, ensure ports remain economically productive, and support and sustainable fisheries industry. Stone's patrol demonstrates our commitment to the established rules-based order while addressing IUU fishing wherever a Coast Guard cutter is deployed," Poulin said.

U.S. officials have long been critical of illegal fishing in the Pacific, but similar concerns have emerged regarding the Southern Atlantic's natural resources, including sightings of Chinese and Asian fishing vessels off the coast of South America.

Those sightings have prompted Argentina to purchase new offshore patrol craft for its coast guard.