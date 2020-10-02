The USCGC Stone, the U.S. Coast Guard's newest cutter, completed its acceptance trials, builder Huntingtoin Ingalls Industries said on Friday. Photo courtesy of HII

Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Acceptance trials were completed for the U.S. Coast Guard's newest national security cutter, builder Huntington Ingalls Industries announced on Friday.

The ship, the USCGC Stone, underwent two days of trials in the Gulf of Mexico to test all its systems. It is the Coast Guard's eighth Legend-class cutter, with two more under construction and one more planned in a $930 million contract.

Coast Guard cutters are used for maritime and homeland security, law enforcement, marine safety, environmental protection and national defense missions. The ships have a length of 418 feet, a range of 12,000 miles and crews of 120 personnel.

The ship completed its builder's trials in September.

The ship was christened in March in ceremonies at HII facilities in Pascagoula, Miss. It is a part of the Defense Department's Integrated Deepwater System Program, a 25-year plan envisioned in 2012 to replace most of the Coast Guard's equipment, including aircraft, ships, logistics and command-and-control systems.

"I am very proud of the Ingalls team that conducted another outstanding acceptance trial on our ninth national security cutter Stone. This ship, like all of the national security cutters we have delivered, will be capable of undertaking the most challenging Coast Guard missions with great capability and endurance," HII President Brian Cuccias said in a press release.

The Coast Guard is scheduled to officially receive the ship later this year.