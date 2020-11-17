Nov. 17 (UPI) -- A group of soldiers who graduated from basic training Fort Sill, Okla., became the first graduating class nationwide to wear the Army's new dress uniform this week.

Fort Sill posted pictures and videos Monday showing soldiers from 434th Field Artillery Brigade Class 64-20, Alpha Battery, 1st Battalion 79th Field Artillery Regiment, wearing the new World War II-style dress uniform during their graduation ceremony.

Other basic training locations are expected to begin issuing new uniforms by December, and soldiers should be able to purchase their Army greens by March -- but recruiters and soldiers at Fort Knox in Kentucky got the uniforms in July.

The new uniforms won't become mandatory until October 2027.