Nov. 17 (UPI) -- A TV drama depicting the Chinese Communist army has been removed from streaming platforms in China after state media said the show contained historical inaccuracies.

The TV series tells the story of the Eighth Route Army, a Communist force that campaigned against the Japanese as Japan launched a full-scale invasion of China, according to the Financial Times.

Chinese media says the show distorts history. Scenes include the commander of the Eighth Route Army living in a grand villa while smoking a cigar, according to the Global Times.

Army nurses shown in the film are also depicted in tightly fitted outfits that Chinese social media users say were not worn by women during wartime.

China's People's Daily has criticized the show as "ridiculous" and pandering mostly to China's Gen Z viewers who tune in to watch their favorite pop idols.

Commenters in Chinese media have also complained about the "South Korean-style" of eye makeup on the women characters, South Korean news service CBS No Cut News reported. The program's producers are fighting back the criticism, which they say are unfair, according to the report.

Chinese shows and films depicting the nation in wartime have become increasingly popular, as Chinese leader Xi Jinping has encouraged nationalist sentiment with his speeches on the "great spirit" of the Chinese army.

In early November war epic The Sacrifice topped the Chinese box office, according to China Central Television. The film depicts Chinese troops who fought during the Korean War.