A U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter carrying U.S. Deputy Secretary of Defense Ash B. Carter flies over a mountain range in Afghanistan in 2013. File Photo by Glenn Fawcett/Department of Defense

Nov. 14 (UPI) -- The U.S. Army on Saturday released the names of five soldiers killed in a UH-60 helicopter crash in Egypt earlier this week.

According to a news release from the service, the soldiers who died Thursday during a peacekeeping operation in Sinai, Egypt are: Capt. Seth Vernon Vandekamp, 31, from Katy, Texas; Chief Warrant Officer 3 Dallas Gearld Garza, 34, from Fayetteville, N.C.; Chief Warrant Officer 2 Marwan Sameh Ghabour, 27, from Marlborough, Mass.; Staff Sgt. Kyle Robert McKee, 35, from Painesville, Ohio; Sgt. Jeremy Cain Sherman, 23, from Watseka, Ill.

Eight of the nine people involved in the incident died in the crash, including another American whose name has not been released, as well as a French national and a Czech national.

Another American was injured but survived the crash and was evacuated by Israel Defense Forces to an Israeli hospital for medical treatment.

The French soldier who died has not been publicly identified, but Czech authorities have named Sgt. Michaela Ticha as a casualty of the crash.

Ticha is the first Czech female solider killed in a foreign mission since the Velvet Revolution in 1989, CNN reported.

The Army said the crash was under investigation.