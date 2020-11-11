Sig Sauer Inc. announced a $77 million contract with the U.S. Army on Tuesday to manufacture TANGO6T rifle scopes for M4 carbine rifles. Photo courtesy of Sig Sauer Inc.

Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Sig Sauer Inc. confirmed it was chosen by the U.S. Army Contract Command, in a $77 million deal, to produce a new scope for M4A1carbine rifles.

The company, headquartered in Newington, N.H., will manufacture its TANGO6T optic for the branch.

The TANGO6T is a variable-magnification Direct View Optic riflescope that allows close quarter and long-range target sightings with the ability to quickly switch between one and six times magnification, according to the company.

The device is currently in use with the U.S. Army Squad Designated Marksman and U.S. Military Special Forces.

"The riflescope continues to prove it will with stand the rigors of U.S. military testing making it the choice for use with our soldiers," Ron Chen, Sig Sauer Inc. president said in a statement.

"The further proliferation of the riflescope into the U.S. military's M4A1 operating systems an exciting achievement for SIG SAUER Electro-Optics and further proof that the TANGO6T is the direction of the future," Chen said.

Army personnel currently use scopes capable of sighting and striking long-range targets at 1,640 feet. The new devices offer accuracy at ranges of nearly 2,000 feet.

The contract for a new DVO was announced in October, but neither the Army nor the company explained which device was chosen until this week.

It specifies a five-year delivery plan, but the number of purchased scopes was not revealed. A similar rifle scope is available commercially.