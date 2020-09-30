The U.S. Coast Guard began fielding the new Glock 19 Gen5 MOS pistol this week, according to the company. Photo courtesy of Glock Inc.

Sept. 30 (UPI) -- The U.S. Coast Guard began fielding handguns made by Glock Inc., the manufacturer announced, a departure from the plans of other service branches.

The Glock Gen5 MO5 pistol will replace the .40mm Sig Sauer P229 DAK which the Coast Guard has used since 2006. The Army, Navy and Marines chose to replace the aging handgun with Sig Sauer's M18 Modular Handgun System, and have begun rolling out the new weapons to units around the world.

Advertisement

The Marines officially began fielding the M18 MHS last week.

The Coast Guard, which in peacetime operates under the Department of Homeland Security, used an existing Customs and Border Patrol contract to acquire the Glock pistols. The number of P229s ordered was not given in Tuesday's announcement.

"Glock is honored to support the requirements of the USCG and provide a weapon solution that delivers on unmatched performance and value in any environment," Josh Dorsey, vice president at Glock, said on Tuesday.

"The comprehensive testing and evaluation process conducted by CBP demonstrated the Glock pistols' lasting reliability that instills confidence in those who use it to go into harm's way," Dorsey said.

The new Gen5 pistols include over 20 design modifications from their Gen4 predecessors, including a different barrel and finish, ambidextrous slide stop lever and the removal of finger grooves, the company said.