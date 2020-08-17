A U.S. F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter plane sits on the deck of the aircraft carrier USS George Washington. Photo courtesy of Boeing

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- The 20th U.S. Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet entered Boeing's Service Life Modification program for upgrades and extension of use, the company announced on Monday.

The SLM program adds a Block III conversion to the plane, in use since 1999, with features including enhanced network capability, added fuel tanks, an advanced cockpit system, signature improvements and an enhanced communication system, according to a press release from Boeing.

Each plane's life is extended from 6,000 flight hours to 7,500 flight hours, with the intent of keeping the F/A-18 in active service for decades to come.

The first two modernized Super Hornets have been delivered back to the Navy, with the first arriving in February 2020.

"The Super Hornet is the workhorse fighter for the U.S. Navy," Steve Wade, vice president of Boeing's F/A-18 and E/A-18G programs, said in a statement. "SLM is critical because it gives the Super Hornet a new life and next-generation Block III capabilities.

Boeing has built about 600 F/A-18s, and is contracted to modernize 24 for the Navy at facilities in St. Louis and San Francisco. In May 2019, the company was awarded $163.9 million to continue modernizing the planes. A second, $75.1 million contract was announced in April.

An additional contract to continue upgrading the planes through 2022 is expected later this year. Future modifications are expected to improve the plane's service time to 10,000 hours.

"The combination of Block III Super Hornets coming out of SLM and new builds off the production line will enable the Navy to maintain the force structure necessary to meet its mission needs," Wade said.