An F/A-18E Super Hornet prepares for landing at Volk Field Air National Guard Base, Camp Douglas, Wisc., in this August 2018 photo. Boeing has just been awarded a $75.1 million contract to extend the service lives of the aircraft, which have been in use since 2001. Photo by Mary E. Greenwood/U.S. Air National Guard

April 24 (UPI) -- Boeing received a $75.1 million contract Friday to support the F/A-18E-F Super Hornet service life modification program, according to the Pentagon.

Under the contract Boeing will provide engineering services to extend the aircraft's service life beyond the original design of 6,000 flight hours.

In February Boeing delivered the first Super Hornet modified under the Service Life Modification program.

The SLM upgrades are expected to extend each aircraft's service life from 6,000 to 7,500 flight hours, with future modification plans that may extend it to 10,000 flight hours.

According to Boeing, there are now 15 Super Hornets in the SLM program on production lines in St. Louis and San Antonio.

Earlier this month General Electric was awarded $51.5 million to provide engines for the Super Hornet, a twin-engine multirole fighter used by the United States and Australia and which first became operational in June 2001.

According to the Department of Defense, funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued.

Work on this contract will be divided evenly between St. Louis, Mo., and El Segundo, Calif., and is expected to be complete by April 2025.