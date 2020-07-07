In this 2018 photo, the crew of a UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter conduct a Pathfinder demonstration on Eubanks Field. This week the State Department approved the possible sale of a UH-60M helicopter to the government of Jordan. Photo by Megan Garcia/Department of Defense

July 7 (UPI) -- The State Department has approved the possible $23 million deal to sell one UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter and related equipment to the government of Jordan, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency announced Tuesday.

According to the DSCA, Jordan's government asked to buy one UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter in standard U.S. Army configuration, along with related equipment, including a common missile warning system as well as AMPS software development and support services; and other related elements of logistical, engineering, and program support.

"This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to improve the security of a Major Non-NATO Ally that is an important force for political stability and economic progress in the Middle East," said the DSCA announcement.

The UH-60M will supplement Jordan's existing fleet of Black Hawk helicopters and be used to transport the Jordanian Royal Family.

The principal contractors for this deal will be Sikorsky Aircraft Company in Stratford, Conn., and General Electric Aircraft Company in Lynn, Mass.