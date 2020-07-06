The State Department has approved the potential sale of eight MV-22 Osprey to Indonesia. Photo courtesy of U.S. Navy

July 6 (UPI) -- The State Department has approved a potential $2 billion sale of eight MV-22 Osprey and related equipment to Indonesia, the State Department said on Monday.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency notified Congress of the possible sale Saturday, an agency statement said.

Advertisement

The potential sale is based on the Government of Indonesia's request to buy eight MV-22 Block C Osprey aircraft, along with other military equipment, including machine guns, engines, radars, navigation and missile warning systems estimated to cost a total of $2 billion.

"This proposed sale will support the foreign policy goals and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of an important regional partner that is a force for political stability, and economic progress in the Asia-Pacific region," the agency statement said. "It is vital to U.S. national interest to assist Indonesia in developing and maintaining a strong and effective self-defense capability."

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency added that the proposed sale could also improve Indonesia's humanitarian and disaster relief capabilities.

Prime contractors include Bell Textron, in Amarillo, Texas and The Boeing Company, in Ridley Park, Pennsylvanita.

The MV-22 Osprey is "unlike any aircraft," according to the U.S. Navy.

It uses "tiltrotor technology to combine the vertical performance of a helicopter with the speed and range of fixed-wind aircraft," the Navy statement said. The Block C Osprey includes upgrades that improve navigation in poor weather conditions and situational awareness.