July 2 (UPI) -- Late Los Angeles Lakers superstar Kobe Bryant was announced as the third and final cover athlete for NBA 2K21 on Thursday.

Bryant, who previously appeared on the cover of NBA 2K10 and the "Legend" edition for NBA 2K17, will grace the cover of the current-generation and next-gen "Mamba Forever" editions of the popular basketball video game.

Bryant is the third cover athlete that NBA 2K has announced for this year's game. He joins Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard and New Orleans Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson.

Lillard, whose cover was unveiled Tuesday, is the current-generation cover athlete and will appear on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch editions of the game. Williamson, the next-gen cover star, had his cover revealed Wednesday and will be displayed on the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 versions.

Legend. Leader. Champion. We honor Kobe Bryant as our Cover Athlete for the Next Gen Mamba Forever Edition #NBA2K21 pic.twitter.com/OOONVibhvX— NBA 2K21 (@NBA2K) July 2, 2020

Bryant was among nine people who died in a helicopter crash in January. He retired from basketball in 2016 after 20 years with the Lakers, finishing his career with five NBA titles, two Finals MVP awards and one league MVP award.

NBA 2K21 became available for preorder Thursday and will be released in October. At that time, the game will be playable on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. It will later ship for Xbox Series X and the PS5.