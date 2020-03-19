An unarmed Trident II D5 missile launches from the Ohio-class fleet ballistic-missile submarine USS Maryland off the coast of Florida in this 2016 photo. The Pentagon announced Thursday that it has awarded $601.3 million to Lockheed Martin for upgrades on the missiles. Photo by John Kowalski/U.S. Navy

March 19 (UPI) -- Lockheed Martin has been awarded a $601.3 million contract modification for work on the Trident II D5 submarine-launched ballistic missile for the Navy, according to a Pentagon announcement.

The deal modifies an earlier contract for production and support of the missiles, which were first deployed in 1990.

The missiles have undergone constant improvement since the Navy announced a life extension program to make the missiles usable until 2040, with the most recent life extension contract being awarded in February.

One-third of work on the contract will be performed in Magna, Utah, with other parts of the contract being executed in a variety of locations around the United States, including Sunnyvale, Calif., Denver, Colo., and Cape Canaveral, Fla., with an expected completion date of September 2024.