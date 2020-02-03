An unarmed Trident II D5 missile launches from the Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine USS Maryland off the coast of Florida. The Defense Department announced a $473.8 million contract with Lockheed Martin Space on Friday, for work on the missiles' life extension program. File Photo by Photo John Kowalski/U.S. Navy/UPI

Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Lockheed Martin Space was awarded a $473.8 million contract for the U.S. Navy's Trident II life extension program, the Pentagon announced Friday.

The Trident II (D5) Life Extension 2 Strategic Systems Programs Alteration Advanced Development Program is involved in modernization of subsystems of the submarine-based ballistic missiles, first deployed in 1990. The improvement of the missiles' subsystems -- launcher, navigation, fire control guidance, missile and re-entry -- are under constant improvement in the Strategic Systems Program.

The Navy announced the life extension program, to make Trident II missiles usable until at least 2040, in 2002. The program aims to replace obsolete components at minimal cost through the use of commercial off-the-shelf hardware without compromising performance. Weapons aboard numerous Navy submarines, as well as four in Britain's Royal Navy, have been upgraded through the life extension program.

The contract announced Friday with Lockheed Martin Space, based in Titusville, Fla., is expected to be completed by September 2026, with the majority of the work to be performed in the company's Denver facilities.