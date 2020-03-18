The aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan leads a formation of Carrier Strike Group 5 ships as U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress aircraft and U.S. Navy F/A-18 Hornets pass overhead for a photo during exercise Valiant Shield 2018. Photo by Erwin Miciano/U.S. Navy

March 18 (UPI) -- Honeywell International was awarded $72.8 million this week for work on auxiliary power units for several Navy aircraft, the Department of Defense announced.

The contract funds repair, replacement and support for auxiliary power units used on the P-3 Orion, C-2 Greyhound and most variants of the F/A-18 Hornet, the Pentagon said Tuesday in a press release.

Honeywell will also provide coverage for the main fuel controls and electronic control unit used on the F/A-18 and the P-3 engine driven compressor.

The Navy is in the process of updating the Super Hornets and received the first modified version of the aircraft in February.

Half the work on the contract will be performed in Jacksonville, Fla., with other work being performed in Cherry Point, N.C., and various contractor facilities.

Only one bid was solicited for this contract under a provision in U.S. code where competitive bidding requirements can be waived if "the property or services needed by the agency are available from only one responsible source or only from a limited number of responsible sources and no other type of property or services will satisfy the needs of the agency."