Cmdr. Christopher Carrol, L, and U.S. Ambassador to South Africa Lana Marks, R, pose aboard the USS Carney as it visited Cape Town, South Africa. Photo courtesy of Lana Marks/Twitter

March 16 (UPI) -- The USS Carney conducted a scheduled port visit in Cape Town, South Africa, while patrolling European and African waters with the U.S. 6th Fleet.

The Arleigh Burke-class destroyer, stationed in Rota, Spain, made the weekend visit on March 15 at the invitation of Lana Marks, U.S. ambassador to South Africa. Marks attended a brief ceremony aboard the ship.

"This visit of the USS Carney to Cape Town is a symbol of the United States' commitment to encouraging commerce with Africa, protecting sea routes for the benefit of all countries, and promoting trade with South Africa," she said, "and this visit is just the beginning of even stronger and ever more amazing relations between our two militaries and our two countries."

The ship traveled to South Africa from the Seychelles, in the Indian Ocean, and will continue westward.

In August 2019, it fired its five-inch guns on an Islamic State stronghold in Libya, the first time that U.S. naval gunfire was coordinated in support of combat operations during the war on terrorism.

The 6th Fleet's area of operations covers approximately half of the Atlantic Ocean, from the Arctic Ocean to the coast of Antarctica, and nearly the entire continent of Africa.

"U.S. Africa Command places great importance on maintaining and strengthening partnerships and, therefore, is pleased to work with our Maritime Component and South African partners to bring the USS Carney for a port visit to Cape Town," said Brig. Gen. Steven deMilliano, U.S. Africa Command Deputy Director for Strategy, Engagement, and Programs.