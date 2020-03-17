The destroyer DDG 119, the future USS Delbert D. Black, successfully completed acceptance trials on March 12. Photo courtesy of U.S. Navy

March 17 (UPI) -- The future destroyer USS Delbert D. Black , also known as DDG 119, has successfully completed acceptance trials after spending two days at sea in the Gulf of Mexico, the Navy announced on Tuesday.

The acceptance trials -- USS Delbert D. Black finished trials on March 12 -- allow the U.S. Navy's Board of Inspection and Survey to review the ship's crew performing a series of demonstrations prior to its planned commissioning.

Prior to delivering the ship to the U.S. Navy, criteria evaluated includes the quality of construction and compliance with Navy specifications and requirements.

"The ship performed exceptionally well and demonstrated that the ship is materially ready to execute her mission," said Capt. Seth Miller, DDG 51 class program manager, Program Executive Office Ships in a statement. "The success of these trials validates this highly capable ship will be a force multiplier when she joins the fleet."

The DDG 119 is configured as an Arleigh Burke-class, Flight IIA destroyer, equipped with the Navy's Aegis Combat System, which enables a group of ships and aircraft to link their radars to provide a composite picture of a battle space.

The ship, built at Huntington Ingalls Industries shipyards in Pascagoula, Miss., also completed builder's trials last month.

"DDG 119's exceptional performance during these trials is a direct reflection of the teamwork between Ingalls Shipbuilding and the Navy, said Capt. Nathan Schneider, the supervisor of Shipbuilding, Conversion and Repair Gulf Coast. "I am proud of this ship, and I am extremely proud of the Ingalls Shipbuilding and Navy team that built her. Right behind DDG 119 are follow on DDGs that will be even better, including the first Flight III DDG which is a real game changer."

Last year, the ship sustained an estimated $31 million in damage when another ship struck a barge being used to support electrical work aboard the newly built destroyer. The barge was pushed against the hull of the DDG 119 and caused several minor injuries to workers.

DDG 119 honors Delbert D. Black, who served as the first master chief petty officer of the Navy, and was known for guiding the Navy through the Vietnam conflict.

This is the first ship to bear his name.