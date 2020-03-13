Sailors load an MK 82/BLU 111 500-pound bomb onto an F/A-18E Super Hornet assigned to the "Eagles" of Strike Fighter Squadron 115 on the flight deck of the Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan. The Navy this week awarded three contracts for procurement of BLU 111s. Photo by Nathan Burke/U.S. Navy

March 13 (UPI) -- The Air Force awarded three contracts Friday for additional procurement of BLU 111 Engineering Change Proposal warhead assemblies.

General Dynamics, Alliant Techsystems, Major Tool and Machine were each awarded contracts totaling $74 million for BLU 111 assemblies.

General Dynamics received $26.5 million, Alliant was awarded $24.7 million and Major Tool and Machine was awarded $22.8 million for procurement of assemblies for the BLU 111.

The BLU 111 is a variant of the Mark 82 unguided, general-purpose bomb, which contains less sensitive explosive filler and is the warhead of the A-1 version of the Joint Stand-Off Weapon.

Work on the contracts will be performed in Garland, Texas; Rocket Center, W.V.; and Indianapolis, Ind.

All three deals have an expected completion date of June 2021.