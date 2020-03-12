Seen here in a 2011 file photo is the nuclear-powered submarine USS Michigan, which made a port visit to South Korea's largest port city of Busan on April 30, 2011. Fluor Marine Propulsion has won a $1.8 billion deal for nuclear propulsion work for the Navy. UPI file photo

March 12 (UPI) -- Fluor Marine Propulsion received a $1.8 billion contract modification for work at the Naval Nuclear Laboratory.

The deal modifies a contract awarded in July 2018 that included options that, if exercised, would bring the total value of the contract to $13.1 billion.

The contract funds work on naval nuclear propulsion technology, including the research, design, construction, testing, operation, maintenance and ultimate disposition to support operation of the country's aircraft carrier fleets.

Just over half of work on this contract will on this contract will be performed in Schenectady, N.Y., with additional work taking place in Pittsburgh, Penn,, Idaho Falls, Idaho, and Charleston, S.C.

Navy funding in the amount of $290.8 million will be obligated at the time of the award.