An F-35A Lightning II with the F-35 Demonstration Team flies over Hill Air Force Base, Utah during a demonstration practice Jan. 10. The F-35 Demo Team is scheduled to perform at 22 airshows during the 2020 season and is now assigned to the 388th Fighter Wing under Air Combat Command. Photo by R. Nial Bradshaw/U.S. Air Force

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Lockheed Martin received a $141.7 million contract modification for repair capabilities for the F-35 combat aircraft, the Pentagon announced.

This contract is funded with Fiscal 2019 funds from Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps coffers.

Lockheed closed out 2019 with $2.35 billion in contracts to support the aircraft, versions of which are used by the U.S. Air Force, Navy, and Marine Corps.

The F-35 is considered the most advanced fighter aircraft in the sky, and this week Hill AFB, Utah, celebrated the recognition its 388th and 419th Fighter Wings of F-35 fighter planes reaching "Full Warfighting Capability."

It's also a significant driver of the Pentagon's budget: an August DoD report said the F-35 program grew by $25 billion in 2018 and was the primary reason the Pentagon's budget grew by 4 percent that year.

The DoD's fiscal year 2021 budget proposal requests $11.4 billion for 79 Joint Strike Fighters, whose cost Lockheed said it has brought down to less than $80 million per plane.