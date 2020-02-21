The future USS Gerald R. Ford sails on its own power for the first time out of Newport News, Virginia in this April 2017 file photo. Raytheon has received a $17 million order for dual band radar spares for the vessel. Photo by Ridge Leoni/U.S. Navy | License Photo

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- The Navy has awarded Raytheon with a $17 million fixed-price price order for dual band radar spares for the USS Gerald Ford.

The deal modifies an ordering agreement awarded in March 2019.

According to Raytheon, the dual band radar is the first radar system in the U.S. Navy fleet capable of operating on the S-band and X-band frequency at the same time.

DBR systems allow unmanned operation of and uses commercial off-the-shelf technology for signal and data processing.

All work on the contract will take place in Massachusetts, with 70 percent being performed in Andover, 15 percent in Marlboro and 15 percent in Tewksbury.

The USS Gerald Ford began aircraft compatibility testing in January.

The vessel is intended to replace Nimitz-class aircraft carriers but has been troubled by cost overruns and delays, including problems with its electromagnetic elevators.

On Tuesday General Atomics was awarded two contracts, totaling $35.6 million, for work on the elevator launch system.