Marine Helicopter Squadron 1 conducts test flights of the new VH-92A helicopter over the South Lawn of the White House in September 2018, in Washington, D.C. Photo by Sgt. Hunter Helis/U.S. Marine Corps

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump walk hand-in-hand to Marine One for departure from the White House in April 2019 in Washington, D.C. The 40-year-old helicopters used in the Presidential Helicopter Program, only referred to as Marine One when the president is on board, are set to be replaced in the coming years. File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 28 (UPI) -- National Technologies Associates received a $104.9 million contract to provide support for the Presidential Helicopters Program Office, Helicopter Marine Squadron One and Air Test and Evaluation Squadron Twenty-One, the Department of Defense announced.

The contract, announced by the Pentagon on Tuesday, provides contractor logistics; research, development, test and evaluation support; engineering aircraft maintenance support on aircraft designated for use as Marine One.

Funds will be obligated on individual contracts as they are issued.

The bulk of work will be performed in Patuxent River, Md., with 10 percent of remaining work occurring in Quantico, Va., and is expected to be completed in February 2025.

The Navy is in the process of upgrading the presidential helicopter fleet from its current VH-3D and VH-60N aircraft, which have been in use for more than 40 years, to Sikorsky's VH-92A.

In June 2019, the branch awarded $542 million to Sirkorsky in June to build six VH-92A helicopters as part of the presidential fleet, and General Electric in December was awarded $11.1 million for the purchase of five new CT7-8A6 engines for the fleet.

The VH-92A is expected to be declared at Initial Operating Capability in late 2020.