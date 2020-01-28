Firefighters work to contain smoldering wreckage of a helicopter crash that claimed the life of Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant Sunday on a hillside off of Las Virgenes Road, in Calabasas, Calif. Photo by John McCoy/UPI | License Photo

Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board use equipment to map the area in Calabasas, Calif., on Monday where a helicopter crash killed basketball star Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven other people. Photo courtesy NTSB/Twitter

Jan. 28 (UPI) -- The pilot of a helicopter carrying NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven other people made a rapid upward ascent to avoid a layer of clouds in the moments before it crashed into a hillside, federal investigators said Monday night.

National Transportation Safety Board member Jennifer Homendy said in an update the helicopter had been flying from Orange County to Ventura County in Southern California -- below 1,000 feet under special visual flight rules (SVFR) -- when the 29-year-old Sikorsky S-76 chopper slammed into a hillside in Calabasas.

The pilot told ground controllers he was making the upward maneuver in what would be the aircraft's final radio communication. Special visual flight rules allows pilots to fly lower than usual, most commonly due to poor visibility or poor weather conditions.

Fog had settled into the area early Sunday, officials said, and was so bad that both the Los Angeles Police Department and Los Angeles Sheriff's Department barred their helicopters from flying in it. The pilot of Bryant's chopper flew in circles for 12 minutes before controllers granted him SVFR.

The pilot also requested radar assistance from the ground to help him avoid other air traffic in such reduced visibility, but controllers told him the helicopter was flying too low to be monitored.

The wreckage of the helicopter, which can accommodate about a dozen passengers, is at about 1,100 feet above sea level and is scattered over about 600 feet, Homendy added.

"There is an impact area on one of the hills and a piece of the tail is down the hill," she said. "The fuselage is on the other side of that hill. Then the main rotor is about hundred yards beyond that."

Bryant, 41, and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were traveling from their home in Newport Beach to her basketball game at the Mamba Academy in Malibu when the chopper crashed. Six others associated with Bryant and his basketball academy were also aboard, plus the pilot.

Officials said the Sikorsky S-76 chopper was built in 1991 and does not have a prior history of other crashes or mechanical incidents. Bryant often kept a chartered helicopter at Orange County's John Wayne Airport.

Authorities said Monday is could take days to retrieve the bodies and make formal identifications, due to the ruggedness of the terrain in which the chopper crashed. Sheriff's deputies have reached the area on horseback and even bulldozed a new road to get a vehicle in the vicinity. The Los Angeles coroner, however, said three of the bodies were recovered late Sunday, though it didn't say to whom they belonged.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said, due to intense interest in the crash, the public has been barred from accessing the wreckage site. Officials invoked an emergency ordinance that makes it a misdemeanor to trespass at the site, he noted.

As Bryant was mourned worldwide on Monday, the Los Angeles Lakers and NBA star LeBron James both issued their first statements on the matter. James, a star forward for the Lakers, promised to continue Bryant's legacy and the team announced the cancellation of a game with the Los Angeles Clippers and said the aftermath of Bryant's death has been a "very difficult time."