Sirkorsky receives $556.1M for Black Hawk support

Sikorsky Aircraft received a $556.1 million deal to produce and support Black Hawk helicopters, such as the one shown here at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta in January 2019. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Sikorsky Aircraft received a $556.1 million deal to produce and support Black Hawk helicopters for the U.S. Army, according to the Pentagon.

The deal funds production, engineering, program system management technical data and publications for the Black Hawk UH/HH-60, the Army's utility tactical transport helicopter.

The Black Hawk, introduced in 1974 and used by the U.S. since 1979, provides combat air assault, general support, aeromedical evacuation, command and control and special operations support. It's used by military forces in Japan, Colombia and South Korea as well as the US.

In June Sikorsky received $91.2 million for work on all versions of the Black Hawk and $15 million for Black Hawks in Saudi Arabia.

U.S. Army funds for the full $556.1 million were obligated immediately at the time of the contract.

Work will be performed in Stratford, Conn., with an estimated completion date of June 30, 2021.