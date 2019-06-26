Sikorsky nabs $91.2M contract to support U.S. Army Black Hawks

Sikorsky Aircraft Corp. received a $91.2 million contract for engineering work on the H-60 Black Hawk helicopter, the Defense Department announced on Tuesday. Photo by Suzanne M. Jenkins/U.S. Air Force/UPI | License Photo

June 26 (UPI) -- Sikorsky Aircraft Co. was awarded a $91.2 million contract for work on all versions of the U.S. Army's H-60 Black Hawk helicopter, the Defense Department announced.

It was the only bidder on the hybrid cost-plus-fixed-fee and firm-fixed price contract with the Army, which was announced on Tuesday, and only referred to engineering and other support services for the helicopters.

The Black Hawk UH/HH-60 is regarded as the Army's utility tactical transport helicopter.

The rotorcraft provides combat air assault, general support, aeromedical evacuation, command and control, and special operations support to combat, stability and support operations. The Army bills it's specialty as enhancing the branch's overall mobility due to dramatic improvement in troop and cargo lift capacity.

The helicopter, introduced in 1974 and in U.S. military service since 1979, is also used by the military forces of Japan, Colombia and South Korea. Over 4,000 have been built. Variants, including the UH-60L and UH-60M, have been developed for electronic warfare and special operations.

Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, the Army said, with the contract estimated to run through June 27, 2024.