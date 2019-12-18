A UH-1Y Venom helicopter with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 163 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, takes off from the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer during a transit of the Strait of Hormuz in July. Photo by Dalton Swanbeck/U.S. Marine Corps | License Photo

Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Bell Textron has received an $815 million contract for work on UH-1Y and AH-1Z helicopters for the U.S. Navy, the Department of Defense announced.

The five-year contract funds the upgrade, repair or replacement of 35 parts used on the helicopters, along with inventory management and logistical support, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.

The AH-1Z, also known as the Zulu Cobra, is a twin-engine attack helicopter designed to find targets at long ranges and use precise weapons.

The UH-1Y Venom, known as the Super Huey, can carry two crew members and eight passengers

Eighty percent of work on the contract will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, with the remaining 20 percent taking place in Cherry Point, N.C.

Work should be completed in December 2024.

In April, Northrop Gunman received a $104 million contract for a technical refresh on computers on both models of helicopter, and in January Bell received a $439.6 million contract to build 25 new AH-1Z Viper helicopters and avionics for the U.S. Marine Corps.