Navy issues $23.4M contract for Block 5 Virginia-class sub hardware

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems received a $23.4 million deal to procure hardware for Virginia-class submarines, the Department of Defense announced Friday.
The contract funds the purchase of long-lead-time material for two Virginia Block 5 hulls, one Virginia installation and checkout kit, one pre-production unit and associated hardware assets for testing, according to a press release.
On Tuesday, General Dynamics Electric Boat received a $22.2 billion contract to build nine Block 5 subs for the Navy.
Virginia-class submarines are built to conduct anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface-ship warfare, strike warfare and special operations support as well as intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance.
Block 5 submarines have an additional payload module and more payload tubes for launching cruise missiles.
Work will be performed in Syracuse and is expected to be completed by December 2020.