Navy issues $23.4M contract for Block 5 Virginia-class sub hardware

Lockheed Martin has received a $23.4 million deal to procure hardware for the Virginia-class Block 5 submarine, the Department of Defense said Friday. Pictured, the 7,800-ton Virginia-class submarine Delaware was moved out of a construction facility into a floating dry dock using a transfer car system. Photo by Ashley Cowan/HII

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems received a $23.4 million deal to procure hardware for Virginia-class submarines, the Department of Defense announced Friday.

The contract funds the purchase of long-lead-time material for two Virginia Block 5 hulls, one Virginia installation and checkout kit, one pre-production unit and associated hardware assets for testing, according to a press release.

On Tuesday, General Dynamics Electric Boat received a $22.2 billion contract to build nine Block 5 subs for the Navy.

Virginia-class submarines are built to conduct anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface-ship warfare, strike warfare and special operations support as well as intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance.

Block 5 submarines have an additional payload module and more payload tubes for launching cruise missiles.

Work will be performed in Syracuse and is expected to be completed by December 2020.