HII nets another $136M for USS Columbus upgrades, modernization

The Los Angeles-class attack submarine USS Columbus is pictured at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Sept. 1. Photo by Shaun Griffin/US Navy

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Huntington Ingalls Industries has been awarded a $136 million contract to continue work on the nuclear submarine USS Columbus.

The modification to a previous contract, announced Thursday by the Department of Defense, releases more funds for HII to continue repair, maintenance, upgrades and modernization efforts on the nuclear-powered, Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine.

The contractor has received several contract modifications for the ship's engineered overhaul this year, including modifications for $67 million and $20 million, both in September, and an $18.9 million modification in April.

Funds have been obligated at the time of the award and will expire at the end of the fiscal year.

Work under the latest deal will be performed in the company's shipyards in Newport News, Virginia and is expected to be complete by November 2020.