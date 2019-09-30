Northrop Grumman awarded $1.39B for new Air Force navigation system

Northrop Grumman Corp. received a $1.39 billion contract with the U.S. Air Force for production of its GPS Inertial Navigational System, the Defense Department announced on Friday. Photo courtesy of U.S. Navy

Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Northrop Grumman Corp. received a $1.39 billion contract from the U.S. Air Force for its embedded GPS system.

The indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract, announced Friday by the Department of Defense, includes production, sustainment and engineering technical services in support of its Embedded GPS Inertial Navigation System Modernization, EGI/EGI-M, system.

The open-systems architecture of EGI/EGI-M incorporates a military code GPS receiver to add clarity to GPS signals, with the primary lead platforms for the new technology expected to be the F-22 and E-2D, according to Northrop Grumman.

The EGI-M system can support the rapid insertion of new capabilities and adaptability based on unique platform requirements, Northrop Grumman said in a statement. Additionally, the modernized navigation system will incorporate new generation GPS receivers, which will be capable to securely and accurately transmit the new military signals for use in space.

The system is expected to be integrated into a variety of platforms across the branches of the U.S. military, and developed for foreign military sales customers as well.

Work under the contract is expected to be completed by February 2032, and will be performed at the company's facilities in Woodland Hills, Calif., and Salt Lake City, Utah.