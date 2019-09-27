Northrop Grumman nets $1.4B for Japan's next nine E-2D aircraft

An E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft with Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron 125 taxis down the flight line upon return to Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, in 2017. Photo by Cpl. Aaron Henson/U.S. Marine Corps

Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Northrop Gruman Systems has received a contract from the U.S. Navy for the next round E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft for Japan's air self-defense force.

The Department of Defense on Thursday announced the $1.4 billion deal, which will provide an additional nine configuration E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft to Japan

The new deal cements a previously awarded modification for long-lead parts for the E-2D, the Pentagon said in a press release.

Japan in 2014 contracted for four of the early warning aircraft, with the first one delivered in May and plans to order the next nine already in the works.

Japan has been using an earlier version of the aircraft, the E-2C, since 1983. Its variant of the E-2D will operate from land bases and has been modified to carry extra fuel. The U.S. Navy generally operates the aircraft from aircraft carriers.

The E-2D is equipped with true 360-degree radar coverage that delivers all-weather tracking and a fully-integrated "all-glass" cockpit. This coverage is able to detect and pinpoint air and surface targets from an extended range.

The aircraft can also be used for humanitarian and disaster relief efforts.

Work on the new contract will be performed in New York, Illinois, Indiana, Florida and California, with foreign military sales funds in the full amount of the contract obligated to Northrop Grumman at the time of award.