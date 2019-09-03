The Virginia-class submarine Delaware, pictured with three aircraft carriers in the distance at Norfolk Naval Station, has completed its initial sea trials successfully. Photo courtesy of Huntington Ingalls Industries

Sept. 3 (UPI) -- Huntington Ingalls Industries' Newport News Shipbuilding division announced the Virginia-class submarine has successfully completed initial sea trials last week.

The nuclear-powered fact attack submarine, built for anti-submarine and anti-surface operations, spent three days at sea proving its system capabilities, the company said in a statement on Saturday.

The vessel submerged for the first time and performed high-speed maneuvers on the surface and underwater, according to HII.

"Delaware performed well during sea trials, which is a testament to the skill and craftmanship of the incredible team of shipbuilders who are working to uphold our high standards of quality," said Dave Bolcar, Newport News' vice president of submarine construction. "We look forward to continuing our testing program to deliver the submarine to the U.S. Navy later this year."

The Delaware will be the ninth Virginia-class submarine delivered by Newport News to the Navy.

Before the submarine is delivered, it is set to also go through a round of acceptance trials.

Virginia-class submarines are 7,800 tons and 377 feet in length with a beam of 34 feet, according to the U.S. Navy. They operate at more than 25 knots submerged with a crew of 132, 15 officers and 117 personnel, and armament of torpedoes and tomahawk cruise missiles, capable of mine-laying operations.

The Delaware is the 18th Virginia-class submarine built in a teaming agreement with General Dynamics Electric Boat.

It was christened last October by ship sponsor Dr. Jill Biden, the wife of former vice president and 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden.

The submarine was launched into the James River two months later after an elaborate car system moved it into a floating dry dock.

In July, Delaware's crew had its first meal aboard the vessel, another significant step toward its delivery to the Navy.

More than 10,000 shipbuilders from Newport News and General Dynamics Electric Boat, along with 5,000 suppliers, have participated in Delaware's construction since work began in September 2013.