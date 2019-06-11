Rockwell Collins to overhaul 'Blackhawk' helicopter displays in $49.1M contract

Rockwell Collins Co. received a $49.1 million contract, the Defense Department announced on Tuesday, for maintenance and overhaul of the display units of the U.S. Army's UH-60 'Blackhawk" helicopters File Photo by Suzanne M. Jenkins/U.S. Air Force/UPI | License Photo

June 11 (UPI) -- Rockwell Collins Co. was awarded a $49.1 million contract to overhaul and maintain display units of the U.S. Army's UH-60 "Blackhawk" helicopters, the Defense Department announced.

Funding and locations for the upgrades by the Cedar Rapids, Iowa, company will be determined with each order, according to the Pentagon's contract announcement.

The Blackhawk is designed to enable the Army to operate the helicopters for several more decades.

The helicopter first saw service in 1974 and is in used by at least nine countries.