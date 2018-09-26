Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Sikorsky Aircraft in Stratford, Conn., has received a $60.9 million Army contract for repair work on UH-60 Blackhawk transmissions.

Work locations and funding will be determined on an order-by-order basis with an estimated completion date of September 2023.

The UH-60 Black Hawk is the primary medium-lift transport helicopter of the U.S. Army and several other nations where it has been exported. It has been produced in many variants to perform a wide-variety of missions.

It is suitable for troop and cargo transport, air assault, special operations, medical evacuation, search-and-rescue, aerial firefighting and other missions.

It has been adapted as the SH-60 Sea Hawk for naval operations, an electronic warfare platform and specialized models such as the stealth variant used by Navy SEALs on the raid that killed Osama bin Laden.

They can carry up to 11 fully-loaded troops and can use coaxial machine guns, rocket pods and other weapons.

It is used by 29 countries and with upgrades has been in service since 1979. More than 4,000 have been built for U.S. use and export.