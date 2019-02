The U.S. Navy announced successful developmental testing of the AQS-20C mine-hunting sonar system on Tuesday. The system is designed to be towed by an unmanned vessel, pictured. Photo courtesy of U.S.Naval Institute

Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Developmental testing of a mine-hunting sonar system for the littoral combat ship has been completed, the U.S. Navy announced.

The Raytheon-made AN/AQS-20C system is an upgrade of a currently-used system. It has four sonar arrays for seeking data in all directions, and will be incorporated into the Littoral Combat Ship Mine Countermeasures Mission Package.

The system offers high-definition images of mines, offering its operator a three-dimensional view to aid in mine identification.

The Navy plans to integrat the system with and deploy it from the Mine Countermeasures Unmanned Surface Vehicle, a long-endurance, semi-autonomous, diesel-powered, all-aluminum surface craft that supports the employment of various mine countermeasure payloads, the Naval Sea Systems Command said. That vessel is undergoing testing at the Navy's South Florida Ocean Measurement Facility in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

The sonar is designed to be towed behind the remote-controlled MCM USV vessel, which was first announced in 2014.

The Navy made the announcement on testing the sonar system on Tuesday.