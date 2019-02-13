The future USS Cincinnati (LCS 20), the 11th littoral combat ship Austal USA has built for the U.S. Navy, has completed acceptance trials. Photo courtesy of the U.S. Navy

Feb. 13 (UPI) -- The future USS Cincinnati is one step closer to becoming the latest littoral combat ship homeported in San Diego after completing acceptance trials in the Gulf of Mexico, the U.S. Navy announced Tuesday.

LCS 20's acceptance trials, which wrapped up Feb. 8, included in-port and underway inspections before the Navy's Board of Inspection and Survey to test its propulsion plant, handling and auxiliary systems, Naval Sea Systems Command said in a news release.

"I can't say enough about the positive results achieved by the Navy and industry team during these acceptance trials of the future USS Cincinnati," LCS program manager Capt. Mike Taylor said in a statement. "She's well into her journey to be delivered to the Navy this summer and will provide needed and cost-effective warfighting capability to the fleet and the nation."

Built by Austal USA, the future USS Cincinnati was christened in Mobile, Ala., last May. Late last month, the Defense Department announced it awarded a $16.3 million contract to Austal USA for roughly 12 weeks of post-delivery work on the vessel.

The Independence-class littoral combat ship boasts advanced capabilities for missions that include anti-mine and anti-submarine warfare activity and surface warfare, the Navy said.

Three littoral combat ships are expected to be delivered to the Navy this year.

Four more vessels are also under construction for the Navy at Austal USA's Mobile, Ala., facilities: the future USS Kansas City, Oakland, Mobile and Savannah.