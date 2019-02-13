An Air Force CV-22 Osprey flies around Hurlburt Field, Fla., during an unveiling ceremony in 2006. A contract modification awarded to Raytheon completes the delivery of operational flight program software for the CV-22. File Photo UPI Photo/Stephanie Sinclair/U.S. Air Force | License Photo

Feb. 13 (UPI) -- U.S. Special Operations Command awarded a $15 million contract modification to Raytheon for its development of the Silent Knight Radar Operational Flight program.

The $15 million modification raises the ceiling of the existing indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract value to $45 million, the Defense Department said in a release Tuesday.

The flight program is meant to offer greater awareness features aboard fixed-wing transport aircraft, including terrain-following and terrain-avoidance systems. Raytheon's contract modification completes the operational flight program software delivery for the CV-22 tilt-rotor aircraft, the Defense Department said.

The Raytheon contract will fund the Silent Knight program's development for Special Operations Command fixed-wing aircraft, as well as service in the field and engineering support.

Raytheon will work on the contract order from its facility in McKinney, Texas. Work is expected to be finished by the end of 2021. Some $5.45 million in fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation funds were obligated at the time of the award.