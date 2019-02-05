Raytheon's Spy-6 Navy radar passes ballistic missile test

Feb. 5 (UPI) -- The Spy-6 air and missile defense radar system successfully completed its most challenging test, Raytheon and the U.S. Navy announced Tuesday.

The AN/SPY-6(V)1 AMDR searched for, detected and maintained track of a short-range ballistic missile target launched from the Pacific Missile Range Facility in Kauai, Hawaii, last Thursday, the Navy said in a news release.

Designated Vigilant Nemesis, it was the final developmental ballistic missile test for the radar, including the 15th live test in the development phase.

The radar system met its primary objectives based on preliminary data, the Navy said. Program officials will continue to evaluate system performance, including studying telemetry.

"The radar performed exactly as predicted," said Capt. Seiko Okano, major program manager for Above Water Sensors, Program Executive Office Integrated Warfare Systems. "This completes our rigorous developmental test program to support the on-time delivery of the Navy's newest Flight III destroyer."

The radar is on schedule for delivery in 2020 to the Navy's first modernized DDG 51 Flight III, the future USS Jack H Lucas, an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer.

"The radar is on track to deliver game-changing integrated air and missile defense technology to the surface fleet through its ability to simultaneously address air and missile defense targets," Okano said. "This will provide an unprecedented level of comprehensive protection to naval forces and assets."

Since its inception in January 2014, the program has been ahead of or on schedule, meeting 20 of 20 milestones, according to a Raytheon news release.

In March 2017, integrated air and missile defense testing commenced with the successful completion of the first live ballistic missile flight test mission for the radar named Vigilant Hunter.

The radar has been tested against singular and multiple air and missile targets of increasing complexity, Raytheon said.