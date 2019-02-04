Lockheed Martin is the prime contractor for the PAC-3 missile segment upgrade to the the Patriot air defense system. Raytheon also produces the missiles. Photo courtesy Lockheed Martin

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Lockheed Martin Corp. and Raytheon Co. have been awarded separate U.S. Army contracts totaling nearly $45 million for foreign customers of Patriot missile systems.

The Phased Array Tracking Radar to Intercept on Target Advanced Capability-3, or Patriot PAC-3, are used to defend against incoming threats, including tactical ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and aircraft. The PAC-3 missiles first were deployed during the Iraq conflict in 2003.

Lockheed Martin and Raytheon, who developed the PAC-3, were the only ones to bid on the contracts, the Department of Defense announced Friday.

Lockheed Martin Corp.'s Missile and Fire Control division was awarded a $25 million contract for Advanced Capability-3 and Missile Segment Enhancement for Japan, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Netherlands, Poland, Qatar, Romania, Sweden, United Arab Emirates, Germany and Republic of Korea.

Lockheed, which is the prime contractor for the upgrade, has manufactured more than 2,000 missiles for the 13 foreign nations and the United States.

Raytheon's $19.5 million contract will provide support center, missile assessments, testing, recertification and repair activities for Qatar, Kuwait, Japan, Republic of Korea, Taiwan, United Arab Emirates, Luxembourg, Saudi Arabia, Romania and Sweden. Raytheon has built more than 220 Patriot fire units and delivered them to customers in 16 nations.

Lockheed's work will be performed at its plant in Dallas, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 31, 2020.

Fiscal 2018 and 2010 Foreign Military Sales and other procurement, Army funds in the combined amount were obligated at the time of the award.

In December, Lockheed announced a $1.8 billion contract for production and delivery of the updated missiles.

"PAC-3 and PAC-3 MSE are proven, trusted and reliable interceptors that employ hit-to-kill accuracy, lethality and enhanced safety to address dangers around the world," Lockheed said on its website.

Raytheon's work will be performed at its plant in Andover, Mass., with a completion date of Jan. 31, 2020.

Fiscal 2019 Foreign Military Sales; and operations and maintenance, Army funds in the total amount were obligated at the time of the award.

"Patriot saves lives," Ralph Acaba, Raytheon vice president of Integrated Air and Missile Defense, said in a news release in 2016. "Our customer faces a very real, evolving threat; by upgrading Patriot, they will continue to protect their civilians, military and critical infrastructure."