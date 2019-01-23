Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Israel announced it successfully tested its Arrow 3 anti-ballistic weapon by firing an intercepting missile at a target.

The test by Israel Aerospace Industries and the Israeli Air Force, working with the U.S Department of Defense Missile Defense Agency, was conducted earlier Tuesday at an unidentified location in central Israel.

Two prior attempts to test the missile system were called off.

The test followed a weekend attack in which rockets were fired from Syria at the northern Golan Heights. The rockets were intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome Aerial Defense System, the Israel Defense Force said. Israel subsequently attacked positions in Syria.

The Arrow 3 test "provides confidence in Israel's capability to protect itself from existing threats in the region," MDA Director Lt. Gen. Samuel Greaves said in a statement. "My congratulations to the Israel Missile Defense Organization, the Israeli Air Force, our MDA team, and our industry partners. We are committed to assisting the government of Israel in upgrading its national missile defense capability against emerging threats."

The weapons system is unique in that it targets threats outside the atmosphere. Its radar detected the target and transferred its data to a Battle Management Control to establish a plan and then launch the anti-ballistic missile, according to Israeli officials.

Boeing and Israeli companies Tomer, IAI-TMM and Rafael are lead contractors on the Arrow 3.