Rockwell Collins wins bid for Navy aircraft repair

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 18th Component Maintenance Squadron repair and engine from an F-15 Eagle aircraft Oct. 12, 2018, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. Photo by Naoto Anazawa

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Rockwell Collins Inc. has been awarded a contract by the U.S. Navy to repair aircraft navigation and communication items.

The two-year, $7.1 million contract, announced on Wednesday by the Department of Defense, will fund work on 22 items, including KC-130J, H-1, E-2C, P-3, common systems and other aircraft.

Navy working capital funds will be obligated to Rockwell as task orders are issued.

Work on the contract will be performed in Georgia, Iowa, California and Kansas, though the breakdown of how much work will occur at each location could not be determined because of the nature of the contract.

All of the work is expected to be completed by October 2023.