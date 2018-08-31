An E-2D Hawkeye assigned to the Bluetails of Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron 121 lands on the flight deck aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln. Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Will Hardy/U.S. Navy

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Rockwell Collins Simulation and Training Solutions has received a $32.9 million contract modification to provide for engineering and technical data services for the E-2D Hawkeye Integrated Training Systems engineering change proposal.

The contract modification, announced Thursday by the Department of Defense, also provides for the production of one Simulated Maintenance Trainer Device, upgraded power plant trainers and personal computer simulators for aircraft training.

Work on the contract will be performed in Norfolk, Va., and is expected to be completed in September 2020. Navy 2017 and 2018 aircraft procurement funds in the full amount of the contract have been obligated at the time of award.

The E-2D Advanced Hawkeye is the latest variant of the Navy's carrier-based radar and command-and-control plane. It is designed to extend sensor coverage and facilitate coordination with other planes at long ranges.

The aircraft has a 360-degree long-range radar that is effective over open sea, shoreline and land. It is designed to detect, track, and identify air and surface targets, provide Friend or Foe identification and employs electronic surveillance systems.

The Hawkeye is also capable of coordinating multiple strike, air support, reconnaissance and interdiction missions while relaying information back to the carrier battle group using networked data-links. The Hawkeye has been in use with upgrades since 1964.