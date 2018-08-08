The E-2D Advanced Hawkeye carrier-launched radar plane is designed to extend sensor coverage and facilitate coordination with other aircraft at long ranges. Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Will Hardy/U.S. Navy

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Northrop Grumman,Aerospace Systems out of Melbourne, FL has received a $29.9 million order against a previous contract for support of the E-2D Hawkeye radar plane.

The order, announced Tuesday by the Department of Defense, provides for the procurement of 45 items of Peculiar Support Equipment for the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft. It also acquires system specification documents for 13 items of PSE and delivery of upgraded software.

Requirements include traceability, verification and software delivery and test sets for the controlling stations.The order also provides for manuals, maintenance and other upgrades.

Work will be performed in Melbourne, Fla., and is expected to be completed in Aug. 2021. Navy fiscal 2016 aircraft procurement funds in the amount of $29.9 million will be obligated at the time of award.

The E-2D Advanced Hawkeye is the latest variant of the Navy's carrier-based radar and command-and-control plane. It is designed to extend sensor coverage and facilitate coordination with other aircraft at long ranges.

It has 360-degree long-range radar that is effective over open sea, shoreline, and land. It is designed to detect, track, and identify air and surface targets, provide Friend or Foe identification and employs electronic surveillance systems.

The aircraft is capable of coordinating multiple strike, air support, reconnaissance, and interdiction missions while relaying information back to the carrier battle group using networked data-links.

The Hawkeye has been in use, with upgrades, since 1964.