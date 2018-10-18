AAR, Boeing, StandardAero contracted for P-8A Poseidon support

A P-8A Poseidon with Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Fla., flies behind a KC-135 Stratotanker with the 121st Air Refueling Wing, Ohio in the sky above the southeastern United States. Photo by Airman 1st Class Tiffany A. Emery/U.S. Air National Guard

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Several defense contractors on Tuesday have received contracts to support the P-8A Poseidon for the Navy and the government of Australia.

Boeing, AAR Aircraft Services Inc. and StandardAero on Tuesday received separate, indefinite awards totaling more than $323 million to perform maintenance on the P-8A Poseidon.

These recent deals are amendments to three previous contracts awarded to those companies last February. Those awards totaled more than $268.7 million.

The P-8A Poseidon is a multi-mission maritime aircraft, used during anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare operations. It also delivers early warning self-protection and electronic support measures.

Under the new awards, the contractors will provide airframe modifications, removal and replacement of engines, and overhaul engine repair, among other tasks.

Boeing, AAR Aircraft Services Inc. and StandardAero will compete for task orders under the contracts, with no funds obligated at the the time of the awards.

Work will take place in Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Texas and Washington, as well as Canada. Work on the contracts is expected to be completed by October 2019.