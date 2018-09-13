Boeing to provide P-8 training systems for U.S. Navy, Australia

A Royal Australian Air Force P-8A Poseidon, the seventh to be delivered to Australia, arrives at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, on May 1, 2018. Photo by Tech. Sgt. Heather Redman/15th Wing Public Affairs/U.S. Air Force

Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Boeing has been awarded a $194.5 million contract for P-8A Aircrew Training System production for upgrades to support the Navy and the government of Australia.

The training system upgrades are required for initial training to meet future mission needs, the Department of Defense said on Wednesday.

Work on the contract will be performed in Jacksonville, Fla., Whidbey Island, Wash., Adelaide, Australia, and other locations throughout the United States. Work is expected to be completed in September 2023.

Navy fiscal 2016 aircraft procurement and cooperative agreement funds in the amount of $194.5 million will be obligated at time of award.

The P-8A Poseidon is a maritime intelligence, reconnaissance, and anti-submarine aircraft used by the United States, India and the Royal Australian Air Force.

It is replacing the older P-3 Orion series of patrol and anti-submarine aircraft. Based off the Boeing 737, it has a crew of nine and a flight radius of 1,400 miles, including four hours on patrol station.

The P-8 carries passive sonar systems through sonobuoys, synthetic aperture radar, high resolution optical/infrared sensors and a magnetic anomaly detector to locate enemy submarines by the magnetic field generated by their metallic hulls.

It can be armed with torpedoes and missiles for anti-submarine and anti-surface ship warfare.

Sixty-four Poseidon's are currently in U.S. service, with future deliveries expected to bring the fleet to 111. Australia has approved the purchase of 12 of the aircraft.