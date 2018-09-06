Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Pole/Zero Acquisition has received a $66.7 million contract for the procurement of antenna interface units and spares for the P-8A Poseidon.

The contract, announced Wednesday by the Department of Defense, covers the interface units, as well as technical data, spares, and repair of repairables, for Lots 9, 10, and 11 production aircraft in support of the U.S. Navy, United Kingdom, Norway, New Zealand and South Korea.

Work will be performed in West Chester, Ohio, and is expected to be completed in September 2022. Navy fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement and foreign military sales funding in the amount of $16.5 million will be obligated at time of award

The P-8 Poseidon is a maritime intelligence, reconnaissance, and anti-submarine aircraft used by the U.S. and many allied navies.

It is replacing the older P-3 Orion series of patrol and anti-submarine aircraft. Based off the Boeing 737, it has a crew of nine and a flight radius of 1,400 miles including four hours on patrol station.

Fifty Poseidons are currently in U.S. service with future deliveries expected to bring the fleet to 109. The Navy expects the Poseidon, alongside the MQ-4C Triton unmanned aerial vehicle, to form the backbone of it's long-range maritime patrol force.