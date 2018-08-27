Raytheon tapped for Sea Sparrow missile spare parts

An ESSM surface-to-air missile is test-fired from an amphibious assault carrier. Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Raymond Diaz III/U.S. Navy

Aug. 27 (UPI) -- Raytheon Missile Systems of Tucson, Ariz., has received a $25.1 million for Evolved Sea Sparrow Missile Block I life-of-type-buy and assembly-level spares.

Work on the contract, announced Friday by the Department of Defense, will be performed in Andover, Mass., Tucson, Ariz., San Jose, Calif., and other locations in the United States and allied nations.

Navy fiscal 2018 weapons procurement, fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance and fiscal 2018 procurement funding in the amount of $25.1 million has been obligated at the time of award, and the program is expected to be completed by June 2021, the Pentagon said.

The ESSM surface-to-air missile is an international program to improve the RIM-7 Sea Sparrow missile. It is designed to provide point defense against incoming high-speed anti-ship missiles.

The upgrade is expected to provide extended range of over 30 miles and improved targeting abilities. It is a standard point-defense missile on ships across the world.

Developed by the United States, the missile has been widely exported. It is currently being updated by Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Germany, Greece, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Turkey, in addition to the United States.