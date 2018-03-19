Raytheon contracted for Cobra Dane radar support

March 19 (UPI) -- Raytheon has been awarded a contract by the U.S. Air Force for support on the Cobra Dane radar.

The deal, announced Friday by the Department of Defense, is valued at more than $511 million under the terms of an indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract.

The agreement enables Raytheon to provide operating services that maintain and sustain the Cobra Dane radar.

The AN/FPS-108 Cobra Dane radar is a single-faced ground-based, L-band phased-array radar located at Eareckson Air Station in Shemya, Alaska.

The primary mission of the Cobra Dane radar system is to gather intelligence in support of verification of the SALT II arms limitation treaty, now known as START.

SALT II, or Strategic Arms Limitation Talks, occurred between the United States and negotiators under the former Soviet Union. The talks took place between 1972 and 1979 aimed at stemming the manufacture of strategic nuclear weapons.

The SALT II agreement was replaced by the START I treaty in 1991 and the START II treaty in 1993.

START, or Strategic Arms Reduction Treaties, which was ratified by the United States and Russia in 2011, places limits on warhead capabilities and the amount of nuclear weapons maintained by a nation.

Work will occur at Eareckson Air Station in Shemya, Alaska, and is expected to be complete by March 2025, the Pentagon said.

No funds are being obligated to Raytheon at time of award.