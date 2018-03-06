InDyne to support Solid State Phased Array Radar System

March 6 (UPI) -- InDyne Inc., was awarded a contract for services in support of the Solid State Phased Array Radar System.

The deal, announced Monday by the Department of Defense, is valued at more than $417.7 million under the terms of a firm-fixed-price contract.

The agreement between InDyne Inc. and the U.S. Air Force will provide operation and maintenance services for the Air Force's Solid State Phased Array Radar System. The complex system provides continuous coverage and monitoring of potential missile threats, including space.

Specifically, the Pentagon says InDyne will provide for "all non-personal services, administrative, financial, and managerial resources necessary on a continuous 24-hours-a-day, 7-days-a-week basis to support the five Solid State Phased Array Radar System installations and sites."

Work on the contract will occur at Beale Air Force Base, Calif., Cape Cod Air Force Station, Mass., Clear AFS, Alaska, Royal Air Force Fylingdales, United Kingdom, and Thule Air Base, Greenland, the Pentagon said in a press release.

Work on the contract is expected to be complete by April 2026. More than $34.5 million will be obligated to InDyne Inc. at time of award from fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance funds.