Lockheed awarded contract for Taiwan F-16 program support

Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Lockheed Martin has been awarded a contract for foreign military sales in support of the Taiwan F-16 Peace Phoenix Rising program.

The deal, announced Thursday by the Department of Defense, is valued at more than $13.3 million under a cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to a previous award contract.

The Republic of China Air Force kicked off its modernization process last month, according to Taipei Times, and calls for 144 Lockheed Martin F-16 A/B Fighting Falcon's to be upgraded under the Taiwan F-16 Peace Phoenix Rising program.

The total cost of upgrades to Taiwan's fleet is estimated at roughly $5.3 billion, according to The Diplomat.

The contract modification is for additional work that was previously identified during performances tests, requiring Lockheed to provide maintenance in support of the F-16s, as well as fuel and other support needed for the completion of flight tests, the Pentagon said.

Work on the contract will occur in Texas and Taiwan, and is expected to be completed in May 2023.

More than $12.5 million has been obligated to Lockheed Martin at the time of award from foreign military sale funds.