April 17, 2024 / 3:35 PM

State Department invites 22 countries for some hip-hop diplomacy

By Doug Cunningham
The State Department is doing some hip-hop diplomacy through April 26. It's part of the Global Music Diplomacy Initiative launched in 2023 by Sec. of State Antony Blinken, shown here singing and playing Muddy Waters' "Hoochie Coochie Man." Screenshot courtesy of the State Department
The State Department is doing some hip-hop diplomacy through April 26. It's part of the Global Music Diplomacy Initiative launched in 2023 by Sec. of State Antony Blinken, shown here singing and playing Muddy Waters' "Hoochie Coochie Man."

April 17 (UPI) -- The State Department is doing some hip-hop diplomacy through April 26 in New York City, Washington, D.C., and Chapel Hill, N.C., exploring how the music genre has promoted peace and positive social change.

Representatives from 22 nations are participating as part of the Global Diplomacy Initiative.

"While in Washington, D.C., the participants will learn about U.S. society and culture, methods to archive hip-hop history, and the role of music and visual arts in empowering youth," the State Department said in a statement.

The hip-hop cultural exchange is organized through the International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP) and is part of the State Department's Global Music Diplomacy Intiative, organized by Secretary of State Antony Blinken in 2023.

It features cultural exchanges around different types of music.

Blinken played and sang "Hoochie Coochie Man" by Muddy Waters at the launch of the Global Music Initiative.

When it was launched, the State Department said in a statement that it builds on the bipartisan Promoting Peace, Education, and Cultural Exchange (PEACE) Through Music Diplomacy Act that President Joe Biden signed into law in 2022.

One event highlighting hip-hop diplomacy included National Geographic, the D.C. Arts Commission and local arts organizations hosted by Next Level at the National Museum for American Diplomacy.

A panel at the Smithsonian featured B-Boy Kareem, B-Girl Macca, Vikki Tobak, and Junious Brickhouse where hip-hop culture's impact was discussed.

In New York, methods for preserving hip-hop history will be explored followed by the Chapel Hill sessions dealing with hip-hop in academia and the role hip-hop can play in diplomatic efforts.

